Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    date_range 17 Dec 2025 10:05 AM IST
    എ​സ്.​എം.​സി.​കെ പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​ര ക​ല​ണ്ട​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    എ​സ്.​എം.​സി.​കെ പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​ര ക​ല​ണ്ട​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം
    എ​സ്.​എം.​സി.​കെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്​​മ പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ച്ച പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​ര ക​ല​ണ്ട​ർ ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി അ​നീ​ഷ് എ​ബ്ര​ഹാം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ്​ റ​ഫീ​ഖ് പ​ട്ടാ​മ്പി​ക്ക്‌ ന​ൽ​കി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    റി​യാ​ദ്: എ​സ്.​എം.​സി.​കെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്​​മ പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​ര ക​ല​ണ്ട​ർ (2026) പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ക്കി. നൂ​റ കാ​ർ​ഗോ​യു​ടെ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ടെ ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കി​യ ക​ല​ണ്ട​ർ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി അ​നീ​ഷ് അ​ബ്ര​ഹാം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ്​ റ​ഫീ​ഖ് പ​ട്ടാ​മ്പി​ക്ക്‌ ന​ൽ​കി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു. വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ്​ ജോ​ണി തോ​മ​സ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യ അ​ജീ​ഷ് ര​വി, മു​രു​ക​ൻ പി​ള്ള, ആ​ൻ​സ​ൻ ജ​യിം​സ്, നൗ​ഷാ​ദ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ നേ​ർ​ന്നു. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഫൈ​സ​ൽ മു​നീ​ർ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ബേ​ബി തോ​മ​സ് ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

