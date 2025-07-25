Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightവി.​എ​സി​​ന്റെ...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 25 July 2025 10:39 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 July 2025 10:39 AM IST

    വി.​എ​സി​​ന്റെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ‘സി​ഫ്’ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വി.​എ​സി​​ന്റെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ‘സി​ഫ്’ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു
    cancel

    ജി​ദ്ദ: മു​ൻ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി വി.​എ​സ് അച്യുതാനന്ദന്റെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ സൗ​ദി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ഫോ​റം (സി​ഫ്) അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു.

    എ​ളി​യ കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്നു​വ​ന്ന് സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ​ക്കാ​രെ കൂ​ടെ നി​ർ​ത്തു​ക​യും അ​വ​ർ​ക്കു​വേ​ണ്ടി ശ​ബ്​​ദം ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തു​ക​യും അ​വ​രി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ളാ​യി പോ​രാ​ടു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​​ന്റെ മു​ൻ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി വി.​എ​സ്. അ​ച്യു​താ​ന​ന്ദ​ന് ആ​ദ​രാ​ഞ്ജ​ലി നേ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി സി​ഫ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:VS AchuthanandanDeathssifgulf
    News Summary - 'Sif' mourns VS's death
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X