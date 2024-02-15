Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    ശശി തരൂരിന് റിയാദിൽ സ്വീകരണം നൽകി

    ശശി തരൂരിന് റിയാദിൽ സ്വീകരണം നൽകി
    ശശി തരൂർ എം.പിയെ റിയാദ് ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി പ്രസിഡൻറ്​ അബ്​ദുല്ല വല്ലാഞ്ചിറ ബൊക്കെ നൽകി സ്വീകരിക്കുന്നു

    റിയാദ്: ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി തിരുവനന്തപുരം ജില്ലാകമ്മിറ്റി സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ‘ഖാദിയിൽ നെയ്ത ഭാരത ചരിതം’ എന്ന പരിപാടിയിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ റിയാദിലെത്തിയ ശശി തരൂർ എം.പിയെ റിയാദ്​ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ സ്വീകരിച്ചു.

    റിയാദ് സെൻട്രൽ കമ്മിറ്റി പ്രസിഡൻറ്​ അബ്​ദുല്ല വല്ലാഞ്ചിറ ബൊക്കെ നൽകി വരവേറ്റു. ചടങ്ങിൽ ജില്ലാ കമ്മിറ്റി ഭാരവാഹികൾ, സെൻട്രൽ കമ്മിറ്റി, നാഷനൽ, ഗ്ലോബൽ നേതാക്കൾ എന്നിവർ സന്നിഹിതരായി.

    TAGS:OICCRiyadhWelcomeShashiTharoor
