Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightഷാ​ഫി പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ നാ​ളെ...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Feb 2025 9:12 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Feb 2025 9:12 AM IST

    ഷാ​ഫി പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ നാ​ളെ റി​യാ​ദി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    shafi parambil
    cancel

    റി​യാ​ദ്: ഹ്ര​സ്വ​സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ന്​ സൗ​ദി​യി​ലെ​ത്തു​ന്ന ഷാ​ഫി പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ എം.​പി ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി റി​യാ​ദ് സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ‘പ്ര​വാ​സി പാ​ർ​ല​മെ​ന്റ്​’ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ സം​സാ​രി​ക്കും.

    വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 8.30ന് ​ബ​ത്ഹ ഡി-​പാ​ല​സ്​ ഒ​ന്നാം നി​ല​യി​ലെ ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ്​ പ​രി​പാ​ടി. സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സ​ലീം ക​ള​ക്ക​ര അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ക്കും.

    ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ള​ട​ക്കം രാ​ഷ്​​ട്രീ​യ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക സം​സ്കാ​രി​ക രം​ഗ​ത്തെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Shafi ParambilSaudi Arabia News
    News Summary - shafi parambil
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X