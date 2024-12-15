Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    date_range 15 Dec 2024 1:45 AM GMT
    date_range 15 Dec 2024 1:45 AM GMT

    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ലെ ഏ​​ഴു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    vehicle accident
    റി​യാ​ദ്​: സൗ​ദി​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രു കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ലെ ഏ​ഴു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു. മ​ധ്യ​പ്ര​വി​ശ്യ​യി​ലെ ഖു​റൈ​സി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ കി​ഴ​ക്ക​ൻ പ്ര​വി​ശ്യ​യി​ലെ അ​ൽ അ​ഹ്സാ റൂ​ട്ടി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ലെ ആ​ളു​ക​ളാ​ണ്​ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഭാ​ര്യ​യു​ടെ​യും ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വി​​ന്റെ​യും അ​ഞ്ച് കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും ജീ​വ​നു​ക​ളാ​ണ്​ പൊ​ലി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. ജി​സാ​ൻ പ്ര​വി​ശ്യ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ലി ഹ​ദ്ദാ​ദി​യും ഭാ​ര്യ ഇൗ​ഷ് ഹ​ദ്ദാ​ദി​യും മ​ക്ക​ളു​മാ​ണ്​ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

