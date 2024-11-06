Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    കാ​റ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ സ്​​കൂ​ൾ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ജി​ദ്ദ​യി​ൽ സ്‌​കൂ​ള്‍ വി​ദ്യാ​ര്‍ഥി​യു​ടെ മ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നി​ട​യാ​ക്കി​യ അ​പ​ക​ടം

    ജി​ദ്ദ​: കാ​റു​ക​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച്​ സ്​​കൂ​ൾ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി മ​രി​ച്ചു. ജി​ദ്ദ അ​ല്‍സാ​മി​ര്‍ ഡി​സ്ട്രി​ക്​​റ്റി​ല്‍ അ​ല്‍ഹു​സൈ​ന്‍ അ​ല്‍സ​ഹ്‌​വാ​ജി സ്ട്രീ​റ്റി​ലെ യൂ​ടേ​ണി​ന്​ സ​മീ​പ​മാ​ണ്​ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡ​റി സ്‌​കൂ​ള്‍ വി​ദ്യാ​ര്‍ഥി മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ഫൈ​ന​ൽ സെ​മ​സ്​​റ്റ​ർ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യെ​ഴു​തി സ്‌​കൂ​ളി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന് വീ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​ട​ങ്ങു​​മ്പോ​ൾ വി​ദ്യാ​ര്‍ഥി​യു​ടെ കാ​ര്‍ മ​റ്റൊ​രു കാ​റു​മാ​യി കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. സ്ഥി​രം അ​പ​ക​ട​ങ്ങ​ളു​ണ്ടാ​വു​ന്ന വ​ള​വാ​ണ്​ സം​ഭ​വ​സ്ഥ​ല​മെ​ന്ന്​ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​വാ​സി​ക​ള്‍ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:School studentCar accidentSaudi Arabia news
