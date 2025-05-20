Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    മാ​ർ​പാ​പ്പ​യു​ടെ സ്ഥാ​നാ​രോ​ഹ​ണ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ സൗ​ദി പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​യും

    മാ​ർ​പാ​പ്പ​യു​ടെ സ്ഥാ​നാ​രോ​ഹ​ണ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ സൗ​ദി പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​യും
    പു​തി​യ പോ​പ് ലി​യോ പ​തി​നാ​ലാ​മ​​ന്‍റെ സ്ഥാ​നാ​രോ​ഹ​ണ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ സൗ​ദി വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ സ​ഹ​മ​ന്ത്രി ആ​ദി​ൽ അ​ൽ ജു​ബൈ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​പ്പോ​ൾ

    റി​യാ​ദ്​: വ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​നി​ലെ സെ​ന്‍റ്​ പീ​റ്റേ​ഴ്‌​സ് സ്ക്വ​യ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പു​തി​യ മാ​ർ​പാ​പ്പ​യു​ടെ സ്ഥാ​നാ​രോ​ഹ​ണ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ലോ​ക നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കൊ​പ്പം സൗ​ദി വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ സ​ഹ​മ​ന്ത്രി ആ​ദി​ൽ അ​ൽ ജു​ബൈ​റും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    ഇ​റ്റ​ലി​യി​ലെ സൗ​ദി അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ അ​മീ​ർ ഫൈ​സ​ൽ ബി​ൻ സ​ത്താ​മും ഒ​പ്പ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    പു​തി​യ പോ​പ് ലി​യോ പ​തി​നാ​ലാ​മ​​ന്‍റെ സ്ഥാ​നാ​രോ​ഹ​ണ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ സൗ​ദി പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി സം​ഘ​ത്തെ ന​യി​ച്ച്​ വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ സ​ഹ​മ​ന്ത്രി ആ​ദി​ൽ അ​ൽ ജു​ബൈ​ർ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ്​ ഇ​റ്റ​ലി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

