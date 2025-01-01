Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Jan 2025 8:01 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Jan 2025 8:01 AM IST

    പുതുവർഷത്തിൽ സൗദിയിൽ ഡീസൽ വില വർധിപ്പിച്ചു

    പെട്രോൾ വിലയിൽ മാറ്റമില്ല
    പുതുവർഷത്തിൽ സൗദിയിൽ ഡീസൽ വില വർധിപ്പിച്ചു
    റിയാദ്​: പുതുവർഷത്തിൽ ഇന്ധവില വർധിപ്പിച്ച്​ സൗദി അരാംകോ. ഡീസലിനാണ്​ വില വർധന. പെട്രോൾ വിലയിൽ മാറ്റമില്ല.

    ഡീസൽ ഒരു ലിറ്ററിന്​ 51 ഹലാലയാണ്​ വർധിപ്പിച്ചത്​. നിലവിലെ 1.15 റിയാൽ 1.66 റിയാലായാണ്​ ഉയർത്തിയത്​. ഇന്ന്​ (ജനുവരി ഒന്ന്)​ മുതൽ പ്രാബല്യത്തിൽ. എന്നാൽ പെട്രോൾ വില കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷത്തേത്​ തന്നെ തുടരും. പെട്രോൾ 91ന്​ 2.18 റിയാലും 95ന്​ 2.33 റിയാലുമാണ്​ വില.

    വാർഷികാവലോകനത്തി​െൻറ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിലാണ്​ ഡീസൽ വില വർധിപ്പിക്കാനും പെട്രോൾ വില അതേനിലയിൽ തുടരാനും തീരുമാനിച്ചതെന്ന്​ സൗദി അരാംകോ വൃത്തങ്ങൾ അറിയിച്ചു

    TAGS:aramcodiesel price
