Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Sept 2025 10:54 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Sept 2025 10:54 PM IST

    ഗസ്സയിൽ ദുരിതമനുഭവിക്കുന്നവർക്കുള്ള സൗദിയുടെ 65-ാമത് സഹായ വിമാനം ഈജിപ്തിലിറങ്ങി

    aid to gaza
    ഗസ്സയിലേക്കുള്ള സൗദിയുടെ 65-ാമത് സഹായ വിമാനം ഈജിപ്തിലെത്തിയപ്പോൾ.

    Listen to this Article

    ജിദ്ദ: ഗസ്സയിലെ ദുരിതമനുഭവിക്കുന്ന ഫലസ്തീൻ ജനതക്ക് സഹായമെത്തിക്കുന്നതിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി കിങ് സൽമാൻ ഹ്യൂമാനിറ്റേറിയൻ എയ്ഡ് ആൻഡ് റിലീഫ് സെന്റർ (കെ.എസ് റിലീഫ്) 65-ാമത് വിമാനം ബുധനാഴ്ച ഈജിപ്തിലെ അൽ അരീഷ് അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലെത്തി. സൗദി എംബസിയുമായി സഹകരിച്ചാണ് കെ.എസ് റിലീഫ് സഹായം എത്തിച്ചത്. ഭക്ഷ്യവസ്തുക്കൾ നിറച്ച വിമാനം ഗസ്സയിലേക്ക് റോഡ് മാർഗം കൊണ്ടുപോകും. കടുത്ത ക്ഷാമവും ദുരിതവും അനുഭവിക്കുന്ന ഗസ്സയിലെ ജനങ്ങൾക്ക് ആശ്വാസമേകാൻ സൗദി അറേബ്യ നൽകിവരുന്ന സഹായങ്ങളുടെ ഭാഗമാണ് ഈ നീക്കം. ഫലസ്തീൻ ജനതയോടുള്ള സൗഹൃദത്തിന്റെയും സഹാനുഭൂതിയുടെയും പ്രതീകമായാണ് സഹായം.

    TAGS:gulf newsSaudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia Newsaid to Gaza
