    അ​വ​ധി ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ് ഒ​രാ​ഴ്ച മു​മ്പ് തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ത്തി​യ പെ​രി​ന്ത​ൽ​മ​ണ്ണ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ജി​ദ്ദ​യി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    മ​ൻ​സൂ​ർ

    ജി​ദ്ദ: അ​വ​ധി​ക്ക് നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ പോ​യി ഒ​രാ​ഴ്ച മു​മ്പ് തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ത്തി​യ മ​ല​പ്പു​റം പെ​രി​ന്ത​ൽ​മ​ണ്ണ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ യു​വാ​വ് ജി​ദ്ദ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ഏ​ലം​കു​ളം കു​ന്ന​ക്കാ​വ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മാ​ണി​ക്യം​തൊ​ടി മ​ൻ​സൂ​ർ (29) ആ​ണ് താ​മ​സ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ജി​ദ്ദ ഹ​യ്യ് അ​ൽ ന​സീ​മി​ൽ ഹൗ​സ് ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ ആ​യി ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ന്യൂ​മോ​ണി​യ ബാ​ധി​ച്ച് ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം മ​ഹ്ജ​ർ ഫോ​റ​ൻ​സി​ക് സെ​ന്റ​റി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്. നി​യ​മ സ​ഹാ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും മ​റ്റും കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫ​യ​ർ വി​ങ് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ രം​ഗ​ത്തു​ണ്ട്.

