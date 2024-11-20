Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
20 Nov 2024 2:14 AM GMT
20 Nov 2024 2:14 AM GMT
സൗദി, അമേരിക്കൻ വിദേശകാര്യമന്ത്രിമാർ കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തിtext_fields
News Summary - Saudi and American Foreign Ministers held a meeting
റിയാദ്: സൗദി വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രി അമീർ ഫൈസൽ ബിൻ ഫർഹാൻ അമേരിക്കൻ വിദേശകാര്യ സെക്രട്ടറി ആന്റണി ബ്ലിങ്കനുമായി ചർച്ച നടത്തി. ബ്രസീലിയൻ നഗരമായ റിയോ ഡെ ജനീറോയിൽ ജി20 ഉച്ചകോടിക്കിടെയാണിത്. ഉഭയകക്ഷി ബന്ധങ്ങൾ, മേഖലയിലെ പുതിയ സംഭവവികാസങ്ങൾ, പരിഹരിക്കാൻ നടത്തുന്ന ശ്രമങ്ങൾ എന്നിവ കൂടിക്കാഴ്ചയിൽ ചർച്ച ചെയ്തു. മന്ത്രിയുടെ ഓഫിസ് ഡയറക്ടർ ജനറൽ അബ്ദുറഹ്മാൻ അൽ ദാവൂദിന്റെ സാന്നിധ്യത്തിലായിരുന്നു കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച.
