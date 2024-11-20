Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 2:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 2:14 AM GMT

    സൗ​ദി, അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​മാ​ർ കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി

    അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ആ​ൻ​റ​ണി ബ്ലി​ങ്ക​നും സൗ​ദി വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി

    അ​മീ​ർ ഫൈ​സ​ൽ ബി​ൻ ഫ​ർ​ഹാ​നും കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    റി​യാ​ദ്​: സൗ​ദി വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി അ​മീ​ർ ഫൈ​സ​ൽ ബി​ൻ ഫ​ർ​ഹാ​ൻ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ആ​ന്റ​ണി ബ്ലി​ങ്ക​നു​മാ​യി ച​ർ​ച്ച ന​ട​ത്തി. ബ്ര​സീ​ലി​യ​ൻ ന​ഗ​ര​മാ​യ റി​യോ ഡെ ​ജ​നീ​റോ​യി​ൽ ജി20 ​ഉ​ച്ച​കോ​ടി​ക്കി​ടെ​യാ​ണി​ത്. ഉ​ഭ​യ​ക​ക്ഷി ബ​ന്ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ പു​തി​യ സം​ഭ​വ​വി​കാ​സ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യി​ൽ ച​ർ​ച്ച ചെ​യ്തു. മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ ഓ​ഫി​സ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ അ​ബ്​​ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ അ​ൽ ദാ​വൂ​ദി​​ന്റെ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച.

    News Summary - Saudi and American Foreign Ministers held a meeting
