ലാൻഡ്​ ചെയ്യുന്നതിനിടെ സൗദി എയർലൈൻസ്​ വിമാനത്തിൽ തീ

റിയാദ്​: റിയാദിൽനിന്ന്​ പോയ സൗദി എയർലൈൻസ്​ വിമാനം പാകിസ്​താനിലെ പെഷവാർ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ ലാൻഡ്​ ചെയ്യുന്നതിനിടെ അപകടത്തിൽപെട്ടു. വ്യാഴാഴ്​ച രാവിലെയാണ്​ സംഭവം.

വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ ഇറങ്ങി റൺവേയിലുടെ ഒടുന്നതിനിടെ ലാൻഡിങ്​ ഗിയറിൽനിന്ന്​ തീയും പുകയും ഉയരുകയായിരുന്നു. ഉടൻ റൺവേയിൽ വിമാനം നിർത്തി എമർജൻസി ഡോറുകൾ തുറന്ന്​ യാത്രക്കാരെയും കാബിൻ ക്രൂവിനെയും അതിവേഗം പുറത്തെത്തിച്ചു.

276 യാത്രക്കാരും 21 വിമാന ജീവനക്കാരുമാണ്​ ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നത്​. എല്ലാവരും സുരക്ഷിതരാണെന്ന്​ സൗദി എയർലൈൻസ്​ (സൗദിയ) അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. സാ​ങ്കേതിക വിദഗ്​ധരെത്തി വിമാനം പരിശോധിച്ച്​ തകരാറുകൾ പരിഹരിക്കുകയാണെന്നും സൗദിയ അധികൃതർ വാർത്താക്കുറിപ്പിൽ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

