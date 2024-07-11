ലാൻഡ്​ ചെയ്യുന്നതിനിടെ സൗദി എയർലൈൻസ്​ വിമാനത്തിൽ തീ

ലാൻഡ് ചെയ്യുന്നതിനിടെ സൗദി എയർലൈൻസ് വിമാനത്തിൽ തീtext_fields
റിയാദ്: റിയാദിൽനിന്ന് പോയ സൗദി എയർലൈൻസ് വിമാനം പാകിസ്താനിലെ പെഷവാർ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ ലാൻഡ് ചെയ്യുന്നതിനിടെ അപകടത്തിൽപെട്ടു. വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാവിലെയാണ് സംഭവം.
വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ ഇറങ്ങി റൺവേയിലുടെ ഒടുന്നതിനിടെ ലാൻഡിങ് ഗിയറിൽനിന്ന് തീയും പുകയും ഉയരുകയായിരുന്നു. ഉടൻ റൺവേയിൽ വിമാനം നിർത്തി എമർജൻസി ഡോറുകൾ തുറന്ന് യാത്രക്കാരെയും കാബിൻ ക്രൂവിനെയും അതിവേഗം പുറത്തെത്തിച്ചു.
276 യാത്രക്കാരും 21 വിമാന ജീവനക്കാരുമാണ് ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നത്. എല്ലാവരും സുരക്ഷിതരാണെന്ന് സൗദി എയർലൈൻസ് (സൗദിയ) അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. സാങ്കേതിക വിദഗ്ധരെത്തി വിമാനം പരിശോധിച്ച് തകരാറുകൾ പരിഹരിക്കുകയാണെന്നും സൗദിയ അധികൃതർ വാർത്താക്കുറിപ്പിൽ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
#BREAKING : Another footage of a Saudi Airlines plane with 297 aboard caught fire while landing at Peshawar airport in Pakistan on Thursday, Pakistan Observer reported.— upuknews (@upuknews1) July 11, 2024
The incident occurred due to some issue in the landing gear, according to reports.#SaudiAirlines #Pakistan… pic.twitter.com/8WI15aBx9y
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register