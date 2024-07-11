Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Saudi Arabia
    date_range 11 July 2024 12:24 PM GMT
    date_range 11 July 2024 12:24 PM GMT

    ലാൻഡ്​ ചെയ്യുന്നതിനിടെ സൗദി എയർലൈൻസ്​ വിമാനത്തിൽ തീ

    റിയാദിൽനിന്ന്​ പുറപ്പെട്ട വിമാനം പെഷവാർ എയർപോർട്ടിലാണ്​ അപകടത്തിൽപെട്ടത്​
    റിയാദ്​: റിയാദിൽനിന്ന്​ പോയ സൗദി എയർലൈൻസ്​ വിമാനം പാകിസ്​താനിലെ പെഷവാർ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ ലാൻഡ്​ ചെയ്യുന്നതിനിടെ അപകടത്തിൽപെട്ടു. വ്യാഴാഴ്​ച രാവിലെയാണ്​ സംഭവം.

    വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ ഇറങ്ങി റൺവേയിലുടെ ഒടുന്നതിനിടെ ലാൻഡിങ്​ ഗിയറിൽനിന്ന്​ തീയും പുകയും ഉയരുകയായിരുന്നു. ഉടൻ റൺവേയിൽ വിമാനം നിർത്തി എമർജൻസി ഡോറുകൾ തുറന്ന്​ യാത്രക്കാരെയും കാബിൻ ക്രൂവിനെയും അതിവേഗം പുറത്തെത്തിച്ചു.

    276 യാത്രക്കാരും 21 വിമാന ജീവനക്കാരുമാണ്​ ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നത്​. എല്ലാവരും സുരക്ഷിതരാണെന്ന്​ സൗദി എയർലൈൻസ്​ (സൗദിയ) അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. സാ​ങ്കേതിക വിദഗ്​ധരെത്തി വിമാനം പരിശോധിച്ച്​ തകരാറുകൾ പരിഹരിക്കുകയാണെന്നും സൗദിയ അധികൃതർ വാർത്താക്കുറിപ്പിൽ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

