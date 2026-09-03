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    വേ​ന​ല​വ​ധി​ക്ക് ശേ​ഷം റി​യാ​ദ് സ​ല​ഫി മ​ദ്റ​സ ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ൾ നാ​ളെ മു​ത​ൽ

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    വേ​ന​ല​വ​ധി​ക്ക് ശേ​ഷം റി​യാ​ദ് സ​ല​ഫി മ​ദ്റ​സ ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ൾ നാ​ളെ മു​ത​ൽ
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    റി​യാ​ദ്​: വേ​ന​ല​വ​ധി​ക്ക് ശേ​ഷം റി​യാ​ദ് സ​ല​ഫി മ​ദ്റ​സ​യി​ലെ ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ൾ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും. മൂ​ന്ന് പ​തി​റ്റാ​ണ്ടാ​യി റി​യാ​ദി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഈ ​മ​ദ്റ​സ ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​മി​ക മ​ത​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അം​ഗീ​കാ​ര​ത്തോ​ടെ റി​യാ​ദ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്റ​റാ​ണ് ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​രു​ന്ന​ത്.

    മ​ത പ​ഠ​ന​ത്തോ​ടൊ​പ്പം മ​ല​യാ​ള ഭാ​ഷാ പ​ഠ​ന​വും, കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ ക​ഴി​വു​ക​ൾ പ​രി​പോ​ഷി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള പാ​ഠ്യേ​ത​ര പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ളും, ടീ​നേ​ജ് ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ളും, ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ളും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​റു​ണ്ട്. ഫോ​ൺ: 0562508011.

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