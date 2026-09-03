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വേനലവധിക്ക് ശേഷം റിയാദ് സലഫി മദ്റസ ക്ലാസുകൾ നാളെ മുതൽtext_fields
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News Summary - Riyadh Salafi Madrassa Classes to Resume from Friday After Summer Vacation
റിയാദ്: വേനലവധിക്ക് ശേഷം റിയാദ് സലഫി മദ്റസയിലെ ക്ലാസുകൾ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച മുതൽ പുനരാരംഭിക്കും. മൂന്ന് പതിറ്റാണ്ടായി റിയാദിൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന ഈ മദ്റസ ഇസ്ലാമിക മതകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയത്തിന്റെ അംഗീകാരത്തോടെ റിയാദ് ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇസ്ലാഹി സെന്ററാണ് നടത്തിവരുന്നത്.
മത പഠനത്തോടൊപ്പം മലയാള ഭാഷാ പഠനവും, കുട്ടികളുടെ കഴിവുകൾ പരിപോഷിപ്പിക്കാനുള്ള പാഠ്യേതര പദ്ധതികളും, ടീനേജ് ക്ലാസുകളും, രക്ഷിതാക്കൾക്കായി പ്രത്യേക ക്ലാസുകളും സംഘടിപ്പിക്കാറുണ്ട്. ഫോൺ: 0562508011.
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