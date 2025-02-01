Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Feb 2025 7:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Feb 2025 7:50 AM IST

    പി​ന്ന​ണി ഗാ​യ​ക​ൻ പ്ര​ദീ​പ് ബാ​ബു​വി​ന്​ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി

    പി​ന്ന​ണി ഗാ​യ​ക​ൻ പ്ര​ദീ​പ് ബാ​ബു​വി​ന്​ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി
    റി​യാ​ദ്​ ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ റി​യാ​ദി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ സി​നി​മ പി​ന്ന​ണി ഗാ​യ​ക​ൻ പ്ര​ദീ​പ് ബാ​ബു​വി​നെ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    റി​യാ​ദ്: റി​യാ​ദ്​ ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി 14ാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​നെ​ത്തി​യ പ്ര​മു​ഖ സി​നി​മ പി​ന്ന​ണി ഗാ​യ​ക​ൻ പ്ര​ദീ​പ്‌ ബാ​ബു​വി​നെ റി​യാ​ദ് കി​ങ് ഖാ​ലി​ദ് അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്​​ട്ര വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​മാ​രാ​യ സു​രേ​ഷ് ശ​ങ്ക​ർ, നി​ഷാ​ദ് ആ​ലം​കോ​ട്, സ​ക്കീ​ർ ദാ​ന​ത്ത്, നി​ർ​വാ​ഹ​ക സ​മി​തി അം​ഗം ജ​യ​ൻ കൊ​ടു​ങ്ങ​ല്ലൂ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന്​ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Riyadh OICCPradeep Babu
    News Summary - Riyadh OICC
