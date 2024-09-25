Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Sep 2024 1:23 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Sep 2024 1:23 AM GMT

    റീം ​എ​ഫ്.​സി ലോ​ഗോ, ജ​ഴ്‌​സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ഇ​ന്ന്

    യാം​ബു: യാം​ബു​വി​ൽ പു​തു​താ​യി രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ച്ച റീം ​ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ക്ല​ബി​​ന്‍റെ ലോ​ഗോ​യു​ടെ​യും ജ​ഴ്‌​സി​യു​ടെ​യും ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ഇ​ന്ന് ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    യാം​ബു​വി​ലെ റീം ​അ​ൽ ഔ​ല ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ രാ​ത്രി 8.30ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക, സാം​സ്‌​കാ​രി​ക, കാ​യി​ക സം​ഘ​ട​ന നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളും ക്ല​ബ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് റീം ​എ​ഫ്.​സി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ സി​ബി​ൾ ഡേ​വി​ഡ് പാ​വ​റ​ട്ടി, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ബി​ഹാ​സ് ക​രു​വാ​ര​കു​ണ്ട് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ വാ​ർ​ത്താ​ക്കു​റി​പ്പി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:LogoSaudi Arabia NewsReem Football Club
