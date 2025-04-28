Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 28 April 2025 6:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 April 2025 6:59 AM IST

    യു.​വി. ബാ​സ്വി​ത്തി​ന്​ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി

    യു.​വി. ബാ​സ്വി​ത്തി​ന്​ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി
    കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി അ​ൽ അ​ഹ്‌​സ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ യു.​വി. ബ​സ്വി​ത്തി​ന് ഫ​ല​കം സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    അ​ൽ അ​ഹ്‌​സ: കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി സ​ജീ​വ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നും ഹ​രി​ത ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ക്ല​ബ്ബി​​ന്റെ മാ​നേ​ജ​രു​മാ​യ യു.​വി. ബാ​സ്വി​ത്തി​ന്​ അ​ൽ അ​ഹ്‌​സ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി. ക​ബീ​ർ മും​താ​സ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സ​ലാം സി​ൽ​ക്ക് സി​റ്റി, ഷാ​ഫി ഫോ​ക്ക​സ്, അ​നീ​സ്, റ​നീ​ഫ് കു​റ്റി​പ്പു​റം, നാ​സ​ർ വേ​ങ്ങ​ര, മു​ജീ​ബ് അ​മാ​നി, മു​ജീ​ബ് ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ൽ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ യു.​വി. ബാ​സ്വി​ത്തി​ന് ഓ​ർ​മ​ഫ​ല​കം സ​മ്മാ​നി​ച്ചു. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സു​ൽ​ഫി കു​ന്ന​മം​ഗ​ലം ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ സ്വാ​ഗ​തം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:kmccGulf Newssaudi news
    News Summary - reception for baswith
    X