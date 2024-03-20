Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 20 March 2024 1:48 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 March 2024 1:48 AM GMT

    റാ​ഷി​ദ് ഗ​സ്സാ​ലി​യു​ടെ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച

    Rashid Gazzali
    റാ​ഷി​ദ് ഗ​സ്സാ​ലി

    ജി​ദ്ദ: സൈ​ൻ ജി​ദ്ദ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​ഗ​ത്ഭ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​നും വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നു​മാ​യ ഡോ. ​റാ​ഷി​ദ് ഗ​സ്സാ​ലി​യു​ടെ എ​ട്ടാ​മ​ത് റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ഈ ​മാ​സം 24 ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ശ​റ​ഫി​യ അ​ബീ​ർ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​ർ റൂ​ഫ് ടോ​പ് ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ രാ​ത്രി 10:30 ന് ​പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും. പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്കു​ള്ള രാ​ത്രി ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ​വും സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള സൗ​ക​ര്യ​വും ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:speechSaudi newsRamadan 2024
    News Summary - Rashid Gazzali's speech on friday
