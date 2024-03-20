Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 20 March 2024 1:48 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 20 March 2024 1:48 AM GMT
റാഷിദ് ഗസ്സാലിയുടെ പ്രഭാഷണം വെള്ളിയാഴ്ചtext_fields
News Summary - Rashid Gazzali's speech on friday
ജിദ്ദ: സൈൻ ജിദ്ദ ചാപ്റ്റർ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന പ്രഗത്ഭ പ്രഭാഷകനും വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ പ്രവർത്തകനുമായ ഡോ. റാഷിദ് ഗസ്സാലിയുടെ എട്ടാമത് റമദാൻ പ്രഭാഷണം ഈ മാസം 24 ന് നടക്കുമെന്ന് ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു. ശറഫിയ അബീർ മെഡിക്കൽ സെന്റർ റൂഫ് ടോപ് ഓഡിറ്റോറിയത്തിൽ രാത്രി 10:30 ന് പ്രഭാഷണം ആരംഭിക്കും. പങ്കെടുക്കുന്നവർക്കുള്ള രാത്രി ഭക്ഷണവും സ്ത്രീകൾക്കുള്ള സൗകര്യവും ഒരുക്കിയതായി സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു.
