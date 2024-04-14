Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    റാ​ക്ക മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ

    iftar
    റാ​ക്ക മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    ദ​മ്മാം: റാ​ക്ക മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക സാം​സ്‍കാ​രി​ക രം​ഗ​ത്തെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. അ​ഷ്‌​ക​ർ ക​രോ​ത്തി, ബീ​രാ​ക്കു​ട്ടി വേ​ങ്ങ​ര, സ​ക്കീ​ർ അ​ടി​മ, അ​ൻ​വ​ർ അ​മ്പാ​ട​ൻ, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​റ​ഫാ​ത്ത്, ക​ബീ​ർ ത​ണ്ടേ​ക്കാ​ട്, ഉ​മ്മ​ർ ന​വാ​ബ്, സ​ജീ​വ് പ​രീ​ദ്, സി​റാ​ജ് മൂ​വാ​റ്റു​പു​ഴ, നൗ​ഫ​ൽ പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്, ‌ബി​ലാ​ഷ് ഓ​ട​ക്കാ​ലി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:iftargatheringsRamadan 2024
