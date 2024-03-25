Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Saudi Arabia
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    25 March 2024
    Updated On
    date_range 25 March 2024 2:31 AM GMT

    റ​ഹീം സ​ഹാ​യ​സ​മി​തി രൂ​പ​വ​ത്​​ക​രി​ച്ചു

    റ​ഹീം സ​ഹാ​യ​സ​മി​തി
    ബു​റൈ​ദ​യി​ൽ രൂ​പ​വ​ത്​​ക​രി​ച്ച റ​ഹീം സ​ഹാ​യ​സ​മി​തി

    ബു​റൈ​ദ: വ​ധ​ശി​ക്ഷ​ക്ക്​ വി​ധി​ച്ച്​ റി​യാ​ദി​ലെ ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ 18 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ഫ​റോ​ക്ക് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ബ്​​ദു​റ​ഹീ​മി​നെ മോ​ചി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി വി​വി​ധ മ​ത സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക രാ​ഷ്​​ട്രീ​യ സം​ഘ​ട​ന പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളെ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി ബു​റൈ​ദ​യി​ൽ റ​ഹീം സ​ഹാ​യ​സ​മി​തി രൂ​പ​വ​ത്​​ക​രി​ച്ചു. ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നാ​യി അ​ബ്​​ദു​ൽ ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് ത​ച്ച​മ്പ​യി​ലി​നെ​യും ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​റാ​യി നി​ഷാ​ദ് പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ടി​നെ​യും ട്ര​ഷ​റ​റാ​യി സ​ക്കീ​ർ പ​ത്ത​റ​യെ​യും തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. കൂ​ടാ​തെ 30ഓ​ളം പേ​രെ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി ക​മ്മി​റ്റി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

