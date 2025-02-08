Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightപ​ഞ്ചാ​ബ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Feb 2025 8:15 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Feb 2025 8:15 AM IST

    പ​ഞ്ചാ​ബ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പ​ഞ്ചാ​ബ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മ​ലാ​ഗ​ർ സി​ങ്​ മു​ഖ്‌​താ​ർ സി​ങ്

    ജു​ബൈ​ൽ: പ​ഞ്ചാ​ബ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മ​ലാ​ഗ​ർ സി​ങ്​ മു​ഖ്‌​താ​ർ സി​ങ്​ (55) ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് മ​ലാ​ഗ​ർ താ​മ​സി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന ക്യാ​മ്പി​ലെ ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സി​ൽ ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ലെ മു​വാ​സാ​ത്ത് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ലെ ഒ​രു കോ​ൺ​ട്രാ​ക്ടി​ങ് ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ പൈ​പ്പ് വെ​ൽ​ഡ​റാ​യി ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മു​വാ​സാ​ത്ത് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി മോ​ർ​ച്ച​റി​യി​ലു​ള്ള മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Saudi News
    News Summary - Punjab native died in Jubail
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X