Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Nov 2025 10:39 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Nov 2025 10:39 AM IST

    മ​ഴ​ക്കുവേ​ണ്ടി​യു​ള്ള ന​മ​സ്​​കാ​രം നാ​ളെ

    മ​ഴ​ക്കുവേ​ണ്ടി​യു​ള്ള ന​മ​സ്​​കാ​രം നാ​ളെ
    റി​യാ​ദ്: വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തു​ട​നീ​ളം മ​ഴ​ക്കുവേ​ണ്ടി ന​മ​സ്ക​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ സൗ​ദി ഭ​ര​ണാ​ധി​കാ​രി സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ രാ​ജാ​വി​​ന്റെ ആ​ഹ്വാ​നം.

    ഇ​ത് പ്ര​വാ​ച​ക​​ന്റെ മാ​തൃ​ക​യാ​ണ്. പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​പി​ച്ചും പാ​പ​മോ​ച​നം ന​ട​ത്തി​യും ദൈ​വ സ്മ​ര​ണ​ക​ളും ന​ന്മ​ക​ളും അ​ധി​ക​രി​ച്ചും ദൈ​വ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ അ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യും എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രും പ്ര​വാ​ച​ക മാ​തൃ​ക പി​ന്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് മ​ഴ​ക്ക് വേ​ണ്ടി​യു​ള്ള ന​മ​സ്കാ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ രാ​ജാ​വ് ആ​ഹ്വ​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

