Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 30 May 2024 4:12 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 30 May 2024 4:12 AM GMT
പ്രവാസി വെൽഫെയർ 10, 12 ക്ലാസുകളിലെ വിജയികൾക്ക് അവാർഡുകൾ വിതരണം ചെയ്തുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Pravasi Welfare Awards for class 10th and 12th winners
അൽഖോബാർ: പ്രവാസി വെൽഫെയർ അൽഖോബാർ റീജിനൽ കമ്മിറ്റിയുടെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ പത്താം ക്ലാസ്, പ്ലസ് ടു ക്ലാസുകളിലെ വിജയികളെ അനുമോദിച്ചു. ഇരുപതോളം വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് മെമന്റോ നൽകി ആദരിച്ചു. പ്രൊവിൻസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഷബീർ ചാത്തമംഗലം, ഖോബാർ മേഖലാ പ്രസിഡന്റ് കെ.എം. സാബിഖ് എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു. ദമ്മാം ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ മുൻ ഭരണസമിതി അംഗം റഷീദ് ഉമർ ക്ലാസെടുത്തു. ഷജീർ തൂണേരി സ്വാഗതവും ആരിഫ നജ്മു നന്ദിയും പറഞ്ഞു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story