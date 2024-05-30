Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightപ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 30 May 2024 4:12 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 May 2024 4:12 AM GMT

    പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ 10, 12 ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ളി​ലെ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​വാ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Pravasi Welfare Awards for class 10th and 12th winners
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ 10, 12 ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ളി​ലെ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​വാ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    അ​ൽ​ഖോ​ബാ​ർ: പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​ൽ​ഖോ​ബാ​ർ റീ​ജി​ന​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ത്താം ക്ലാ​സ്, പ്ല​സ് ടു ​ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ളി​ലെ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളെ അ​നു​മോ​ദി​ച്ചു. ഇ​രു​പ​തോ​ളം വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥിക​ൾ​ക്ക് മെമ​ന്റോ ന​ൽ​കി ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു. പ്രൊ​വി​ൻ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഷ​ബീ​ർ ചാ​ത്ത​മം​ഗ​ലം, ഖോ​ബാ​ർ മേ​ഖ​ലാ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് കെ.​എം. സാ​ബി​ഖ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ദ​മ്മാം ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ൾ മു​ൻ ഭ​ര​ണ​സ​മി​തി അം​ഗം റ​ഷീ​ദ് ഉ​മ​ർ ക്ലാ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഷ​ജീ​ർ തൂ​ണേ​രി സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ആ​രി​ഫ ന​ജ്മു ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Saudi NewsPravasi Welfare Awards
    News Summary - Pravasi Welfare Awards for class 10th and 12th winners
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick