    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Feb 2025 7:53 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Feb 2025 7:53 AM IST

    ‘റെ​ഡാ​മ​ൻ​റി​യ’ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം നാ​ളെ

    ‘റെ​ഡാ​മ​ൻ​റി​യ’ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം നാ​ളെ
    ദ​മ്മാം: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ളി​ലെ എ​ട്ടാം ക്ലാ​സ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​യും നി​ല​മ്പൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ന​ജു​മു​സമാ​ൻ-​ആ​രി​ഫ ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ളു​ടെ മ​ക​ളു​മാ​യ ദു​ആ​യു​ടെ ഇം​ഗ്ലീ​ഷ് ക​വി​താ സ​മാ​ഹാ​രം ‘റെ​ഡാ​മ​ൻ​റി​യ’ വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ദ​മ്മാ​മി​ൽ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്യും.

    അ​ൽ​മു​ന സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ വൈ​കീട്ട് ഏ​ഴി​ന് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​ൻ മ​ൻ​സൂ​ർ പു​ള്ളൂ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കും. കി​ഴ​ക്ക​ൻ പ്ര​വി​ശ്യ​യി​ലെ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക രാ​ഷ്​​ട്രീ​യ വി​ദ്യ​ഭ്യാ​സ രം​ഗ​ത്തെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

    TAGS:book releaseSaudi Arabia News
    News Summary - poetry collection release
