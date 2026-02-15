Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    15 Feb 2026 7:36 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Feb 2026 7:36 AM IST

    പി.​കെ. ബ​ഷീ​ർ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​ക്ക്​ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം

    പി.​കെ. ബ​ഷീ​ർ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​ക്ക് ജി​ദ്ദ എ​ട​വ​ണ്ണ മ​ഹ​ല്ല് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    ജി​ദ്ദ: ഏ​റ​നാ​ട് മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ പി.​കെ. ബ​ഷീ​റി​ന് ജി​ദ്ദ എ​ട​വ​ണ്ണ മ​ഹ​ല്ല് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ്​ സ​ക്കീ​ർ ഹു​സൈ​ൻ എ​ട​വ​ണ്ണ, ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി ഇ​ക്ബാ​ൽ മാ​സ്​​റ്റ​ർ, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ പി.​സി. ജ​മാ​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ബൊ​ക്കെ ന​ൽ​കി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം ജ​ന​പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി ആ​യ​തി​ന് ശേ​ഷം പി.​കെ ബ​ഷീ​ർ എ​ട​വ​ണ്ണ​യി​ൽ കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​ന്ന കാ​ൻ​സ​ർ സെൻറ​ർ മു​ത​ൽ ന​ഗ​ര സൗ​ന്ദ​ര്യ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ള​ട​ക്കം സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച​വ​ർ എ​ടു​ത്തു​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. സ​മീ​ർ ക​ട​വ​ത്ത്, റി​യാ​ദ് ഖാ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

