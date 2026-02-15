Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 15 Feb 2026 7:36 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 15 Feb 2026 7:36 AM IST
പി.കെ. ബഷീർ എം.എൽ.എക്ക് സ്വീകരണംtext_fields
News Summary - P.K. Basheer MLA receives
ജിദ്ദ: ഏറനാട് മണ്ഡലം എം.എൽ.എ പി.കെ. ബഷീറിന് ജിദ്ദ എടവണ്ണ മഹല്ല് കമ്മിറ്റിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ സ്വീകരണം നൽകി. പ്രസിഡൻറ് സക്കീർ ഹുസൈൻ എടവണ്ണ, രക്ഷാധികാരി ഇക്ബാൽ മാസ്റ്റർ, ട്രഷറർ പി.സി. ജമാൽ എന്നിവർ ബൊക്കെ നൽകി സ്വീകരിച്ചു. മണ്ഡലം ജനപ്രതിനിധി ആയതിന് ശേഷം പി.കെ ബഷീർ എടവണ്ണയിൽ കൊണ്ടുവന്ന കാൻസർ സെൻറർ മുതൽ നഗര സൗന്ദര്യ പദ്ധതികളടക്കം സ്വീകരണ പരിപാടിയിൽ സംബന്ധിച്ചവർ എടുത്തുപറഞ്ഞു. സമീർ കടവത്ത്, റിയാദ് ഖാൻ എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു.
