Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    29 April 2025 7:53 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 April 2025 7:53 AM IST

    ഫെ​ല്ല മെ​ഹ​കി​നെ പേ​ങ്ങാ​ട് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു

    ഫെ​ല്ല മെ​ഹ​കി​നെ പേ​ങ്ങാ​ട് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു
    ആ​ഗോ​ള യൂ​ത്ത് അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ പ്രോ​ഗ്രാ​മി​ലേ​ക്ക്  തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട ഫെ​ല്ല മെ​ഹ​കി​ന് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി പേ​ങ്ങാ​ട്​ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം ഇ. ​ഹ​സ്സ​ൻ​കോ​യ ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു

    ജി​ദ്ദ: ആ​ഗോ​ള യൂ​ത്ത് അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ പ്രോ​ഗ്രാ​മി​ലേ​ക്ക് തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട അ​പൂ​ർ​വ നേ​ട്ടം കൈ​വ​രി​ച്ച് അ​ഭി​മാ​ന​മാ​യി മാ​റി​യ ഫെ​ല്ല മെ​ഹ​കി​നെ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി പേ​ങ്ങാ​ട് ജി.​സി.​സി ക​മ്മി​റ്റി പു​ര​സ്‌​കാ​രം ന​ൽ​കി അ​നു​മോ​ദി​ച്ചു. ജി​ദ്ദ​യി​ലെ ഹാ​ഷ് ഫ്യൂ​ച​ർ ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ൾ എ​ട്ടാം ക്ലാ​സ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി​യാ​ണ്. ജി​ദ്ദ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ മു​ഖ്യ​ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി ഇ. ​ഹ​സ്സ​ൻ​കോ​യ ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം കൈ​മാ​റി. പി. ​ക​ബീ​ർ, സ​ഹീ​ർ ബാ​ബു, ഹ​ബീ​ബ് പാ​ണ്ടി​ക​ശാ​ല, ഇ. ​ഷാ​ജി​ൽ ഹ​സ്സ​ൻ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

