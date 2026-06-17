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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightപി.​ബി.​ഡി.​എ...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Jun 2026 8:37 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Jun 2026 8:37 AM IST

    പി.​ബി.​ഡി.​എ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

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    പി.​ബി.​ഡി.​എ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
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    ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്​ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച പി.​ബി.​ഡി.​എ സം​ഘ​ത്തെ ദ​മ്മാം സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ബ്ല​ഡ് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​നു​മോ​ദി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    ദ​മ്മാം: ലോ​ക ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് പീ​പ്പി​ൾ​സ് ബ്ല​ഡ് ഡൊ​ണേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​ർ​മി​യും (പി.​ബി.​ഡി.​എ) ദ​മ്മാം ഗോ​ൾ​ഡ​ൻ ഫി​റ്റ്ന​സ് ജി​മ്മും സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. രാ​വി​ലെ എ​ട്ട്​ മു​ത​ൽ ഉ​ച്ച​യ്ക്ക് ര​ണ്ട്​ വ​രെ ദ​മ്മാ​മി​ലെ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ബ്ല​ഡ് ബാ​ങ്കി​ൽ വെ​ച്ചാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ക്യാ​മ്പ് ന​ട​ന്ന​ത്.​

    പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​െൻറ വി​വി​ധ തു​റ​ക​ളി​ലു​ള്ള നി​ര​വ​ധി ആ​ളു​ക​ൾ ര​ക്തം ദാ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി ക്യാ​മ്പി​ലെ​ത്തി. കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ​മാ​രാ​യ ഷി​നാ​ജ് ക​രു​നാ​ഗ​പ്പ​ള്ളി, സൈ​ദ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ന്​ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

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