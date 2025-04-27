പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
27 April 2025 7:19 PM IST
27 April 2025 7:19 PM IST
പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Palakkad native died in Jeddah
ജിദ്ദ: പാലക്കാട് മണ്ണാർക്കാട് സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഹൃദായാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായി. ജിദ്ദയിൽ വർഷങ്ങളായി ബഖാല നടർത്തുകയായിരുന്ന ഭീമനാട് കളത്തുംപടി ഉമ്മർ (56) ആണ് ജിദ്ദ ജാമിഅ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ വെച്ച് ഞായറാഴ്ച മരിച്ചത്. ഭാര്യ: റാഷിദ. മക്കൾ: റൗഷൽ, റഹിഷ, റഷ്ബാന. മരുമക്കൾ: ഷംസുദ്ദീൻ, ഷാനിബ്.
മൃതദേഹം ഖബറടക്കുന്നതുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടുള്ള നടപടികൾക്കും മറ്റും ജിദ്ദ കെ.എം.സി.സി വെൽഫെയർ വിങ് സന്നദ്ധ പ്രവർത്തകർ രംഗത്തുണ്ട്.
