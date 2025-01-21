Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Jan 2025 9:56 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Jan 2025 9:56 PM IST

    ഒറ്റപ്പാലം സ്വദേശി ദമ്മാമിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    ദമ്മാം: ഒറ്റപ്പാലം അനങ്ങനടി പനമണ്ണ പാലക്കോട് മദ്രസക്ക് സമീപം സൈനുദ്ദീൻ-ആയിഷ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകൻ ഓവിങ്ങൽ മുഹമ്മദ്‌ ശരീഫ് (48) ദമ്മാമിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ടൈലറിങ് മേഖലയിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു.

    ഭാര്യ: സുമയ്യ. മക്കൾ: സിനാൻ, മൻഹ. ഖത്വീഫ് സെൻട്രൽ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ച മൃതദേഹവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട നിയമനടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ കെ.എം.സി.സി വെൽഫെയർ വിങ്ങി​െൻറ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നുണ്ടെന്ന് സംഘടനാനേതാക്കൾ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf Obituarydeath news
    News Summary - Ottappalam native died in Dammam
