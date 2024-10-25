Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightകർണാടക സ്വദേശി റിയാദിൽ...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Oct 2024 4:22 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Oct 2024 4:22 PM GMT

    കർണാടക സ്വദേശി റിയാദിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കർണാടക സ്വദേശി റിയാദിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചു
    cancel

    റിയാദ്: കർണാടക സ്വദേശി റിയാദിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചു. ഗുൽബർഗ് അലന്റ് സ്വദേശി അബുൽ ലാൽ അൻസാരി (63) ആണ് അൽ ഹയാത്ത്‌ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ മരിച്ചത്.

    പിതാവ്: നുജുമുദ്ദീൻ (പരേത), മാതാവ്: സാഹുർബി (പരേത), ഭാര്യ: അബാൻബി. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ട് പോകും. റിയാദ് കെ.എം.സി.സി വെൽഫെയർ വിങ് ചെയർമാൻ റഫീഖ് പുല്ലൂരിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:saudi death
    News Summary - One died in Saudi Arabia
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick