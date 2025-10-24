Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
24 Oct 2025
Updated Ondate_range 24 Oct 2025 9:31 AM IST
ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി വനിത വിഭാഗം കിഡ്സ് ഫാഷൻ നൈറ്റ് ഇന്ന്
News Summary - OICC Women's Section Kids Fashion Night Today
റിയാദ്: ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി റിയാദ് വനിത വിഭാഗം കുട്ടികൾക്കായി സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന 'കിഡ്സ് ഫാഷൻ നൈറ്റ്' ഇന്ന് നടക്കും. വൈകീട്ട് ആറു മണിക്ക് റിയാദ് മൻസൂറയിലെ ഗ്രാൻഡ് ഹൈപ്പർ മാർക്കറ്റിലാണ് പരിപാടി.
പത്ത് വയസ്സിനു താഴെയുള്ള ആൺകുട്ടികൾക്കും പെൺകുട്ടികൾക്കും മത്സരത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാമെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു. കെ.പി.സി.സി ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി അഡ്വ. പഴകുളം മധു ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്യും. രജിസ്ട്രേഷനും കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്കും 0543144327ൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടണമെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു.
