Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Oct 2025 9:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Oct 2025 9:31 AM IST

    ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി വ​നി​ത വി​ഭാ​ഗം കി​ഡ്സ്‌ ഫാ​ഷ​ൻ നൈ​റ്റ് ഇ​ന്ന്

    അ​ഡ്വ. പ​ഴ​കു​ളം മ​ധു ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും
    ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി വ​നി​ത വി​ഭാ​ഗം കി​ഡ്സ്‌ ഫാ​ഷ​ൻ നൈ​റ്റ് ഇ​ന്ന്
    റി​യാ​ദ്: ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി റി​യാ​ദ് വ​നി​ത വി​ഭാ​ഗം കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന 'കി​ഡ്സ്‌ ഫാ​ഷ​ൻ നൈ​റ്റ്' ഇ​ന്ന് ന​ട​ക്കും. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ആ​റു മ​ണി​ക്ക് റി​യാ​ദ് മ​ൻ​സൂ​റ​യി​ലെ ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഹൈ​പ്പ​ർ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റി​ലാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി.

    പ​ത്ത് വ​യ​സ്സി​നു താ​ഴെ​യു​ള്ള ആ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. കെ.​പി.​സി.​സി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​ഡ്വ. പ​ഴ​കു​ളം മ​ധു ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും. ര​ജി​സ്‌​ട്രേ​ഷ​നും കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും 0543144327ൽ ​ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:newsOICCgulf
