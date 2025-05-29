Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 29 May 2025 7:22 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 May 2025 7:22 AM IST

    ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി ‘ആ​ദ​ര​വ് 2025’ ഇ​ന്ന്

    oicc
    റി​യാ​ദ്: എ​സ്.​എ​സ്.​എ​ൽ.​സി, പ്ല​സ്ടു പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ക​ളി​ൽ ഉ​ന്ന​ത​വി​ജ​യം നേ​ടി​യ പ്ര​വാ​സി വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളെ​യും ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളാ​യ നാ​ട്ടി​ലു​ള്ള വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളെ​യും ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി റി​യാ​ദ് സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ആ​ദ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്​​ച രാ​ത്രി എ​ട്ടി​ന്​ ബ​ത്ഹ ഡി ​പാ​ല​സ് ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ‘ആ​ദ​ര​വ് 2025’ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ രാ​ഷ്​​ട്രീ​യ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക രം​ഗ​ത്തെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ക്കും.

    പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രെ​യും ക്ഷ​ണി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ വാ​ർ​ത്താ​ക്കു​റി​പ്പി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Saudi ArabiaOICC Riyadh Central CommitteeToppers Honoring Ceremony
