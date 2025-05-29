Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 29 May 2025 7:22 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 29 May 2025 7:22 AM IST
ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി ‘ആദരവ് 2025’ ഇന്ന്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - oicc programme for honoring 10th and plus two toppers
റിയാദ്: എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി, പ്ലസ്ടു പരീക്ഷകളിൽ ഉന്നതവിജയം നേടിയ പ്രവാസി വിദ്യാർഥികളെയും ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങളിലെ വിജയികളായ നാട്ടിലുള്ള വിദ്യാർഥികളെയും ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി റിയാദ് സെൻട്രൽ കമ്മിറ്റി ആദരിക്കുന്നു.
വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാത്രി എട്ടിന് ബത്ഹ ഡി പാലസ് ഓഡിറ്റോറിയത്തിൽ നടക്കുന്ന ‘ആദരവ് 2025’ പരിപാടിയിൽ രാഷ്ട്രീയ സാമൂഹിക സാംസ്കാരിക രംഗത്തെ പ്രമുഖർ സംബന്ധിക്കും.
പരിപാടിയിലേക്ക് എല്ലാവരെയും ക്ഷണിക്കുന്നതായി ഭാരവാഹികൾ വാർത്താക്കുറിപ്പിൽ അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story