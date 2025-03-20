Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 20 March 2025 9:19 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 March 2025 9:19 AM IST

    ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി മ​ദീ​ന ഏ​രി​യ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    Iftar meet 2025
    ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി മ​ദീ​ന ഏ​രി​യ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    മ​ദീ​ന: ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി മ​ദീ​ന ഏ​രി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.ഉ​ഹ്ദി​ലു​ള്ള ലി​ഗാ സ്റ്റേ​ഡി​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്. മ​ദീ​ന​യി​ലെ മ​ത, രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ, സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക, സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക, ക​ലാ, കാ​യി​ക മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഫാ​മി​ലി​ക​ള​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള വ​ൻ ജ​ന​പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ത്തം ഇ​ഫ്താ​റി​ൽ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Saudi Arabia NewsOICC Iftar gatheringMadina OICC
    News Summary - OICC Madinah Area Iftar Gathering
