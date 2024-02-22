Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Feb 2024 6:16 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Feb 2024 6:16 AM GMT

    ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി കു​ടും​ബോ​ത്സ​വം ഇ​ന്ന്​

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    oicc
    cancel

    റി​യാ​ദ്: ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ‘കു​ടും​ബോ​ത്സ​വം’ വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്​​ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് നാ​ലി​ന്​ റി​യാ​ദ്​ എ​ക്സി​റ്റ് 18-ലെ ​അ​ൽ വ​ലീ​ദ് ഇ​സ്​​തി​റാ​ഹ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തും. കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ഡി.​സി.​സി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ്​ അ​ഡ്വ. കെ. ​പ്ര​വീ​ൺ​കു​മാ​ർ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​കും. റി​യാ​ദി​ലെ ക​ലാ​കാ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന വി​വി​ധ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റും. ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രും കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് അ​നു​ഭാ​വി​ക​ളും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ വാ​ർ​ത്താ​ക്കു​റി​പ്പി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:OICCSaudi Arabia News
    News Summary - OICC familyfest
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X