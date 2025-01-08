Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    8 Jan 2025 7:00 AM IST
    ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി ക​ല​ണ്ട​ർ പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ക്കി

    ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി ക​ല​ണ്ട​ർ പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ക്കി
    ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി ജി​സാ​ൻ ഏ​രി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ക്കി​യ 2025 ക​ല​ണ്ട​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ജി​സാ​ൻ: ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി ജി​സാ​ൻ ഏ​രി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി 2025ലെ ​ക​ല​ണ്ട​ർ പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ക്കി. ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി അ​ബു അ​രി​ഷ് യൂ​നി​റ്റ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റും അ​ൽ ജ​ഫ​ലി സ്പെ​യ​ർ​പാ​ർ​ട്സ് മാ​നേ​ജി​ങ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റു​മാ​യ അ​ലി വ​ട​ക്ക​യി​ൽ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ക​ല​ണ്ട​റി​ന്റെ ആ​ദ്യ കോ​പ്പി ജി​സാ​നി​ലെ സീ​നി​യ​ർ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യും ബു​ർ​ജ് ഹോ​ട്ട​ൽ​സ് സീ​നി​യ​ർ ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​നു​മാ​യ ബി​നോ​യ് ജോ​സ​ഫ് സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജി​ലു ബേ​ബി, വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ്​ ജ​യ്സ​ൺ ജോ​സ​ഫ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

