ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി പ്രവർത്തകൻ അഷറഫ് ഓച്ചിറ റിയാദിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി പ്രവർത്തകൻ അഷറഫ് ഓച്ചിറ റിയാദിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - OICC Activist Ashraf Ochira Dies in Riyadh
റിയാദ്: ജീവകാരുണ്യ പ്രവർത്തനരംഗത്തെ സജീവ സാന്നിധ്യവും റിയാദിലെ ഒ. ഐ.സി.സി പ്രവർത്തകനുമായ അഷ്റഫ് ഓച്ചിറ (48) നിര്യാതനായി.
ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാവിലെ താമസസ്ഥലത്ത് കുഴഞ്ഞു വീണതിനെ തുടർന്ന് സമീപത്തെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല.
അന്തരിച്ച കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് എം.ഐ. ഷാനവാസിന്റെ സഹോദരീ ഭർത്താവാണ്. കൊല്ലം ഓച്ചിറ നെടുതറയിൽ പരേതനായ ഷുഹൈബ് കുഞ്ഞിന്റെയും നബീസയുടെയും മകനാണ് അഷ്റഫ്. ഭാര്യ: ഹസീദ. മക്കൾ: ഇഷാൻ, അഫ്ഷീൻ. മൃതദേഹവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട തുടർനടപടികൾ പിന്നീട് അറിയിക്കും.
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