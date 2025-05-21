Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    21 May 2025 7:02 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 May 2025 7:02 AM IST

    കൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഹാ​ഇ​ലി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    കൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഹാ​ഇ​ലി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    ബൈ​ജു അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ

    ഹാ​ഇ​ൽ: കൊ​ല്ലം പ​ള്ളി​മു​ക്ക് ആ​മി​ന മ​ൻ​സി​ലി​ൽ ബൈ​ജു അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ (61) ഹാ​ഇ​ലി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ഹാ​ഇ​ലി​ലെ ടൊ​യോ​ട്ട ഷോ​റൂ​മി​ൽ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഭാ​ര്യ: നൂ​ർ​ജ​ഹാ​ൻ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: സ​ജ്ജാ​ദ് ബൈ​ജു (ദു​ബൈ), ആ​മി​ന ബൈ​ജു.

    മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഹ​ഇ​ലി​ൽ ത​ന്നെ മ​റ​വു ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രാ​യ ചാ​ൻ​സ റ​ഹ്​​മാ​ൻ, നൗ​ഷാ​ദ് യു.​കെ ഓ​മ​ശ്ശേ​രി എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്നു.

