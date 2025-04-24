Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 24 April 2025 6:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 April 2025 6:52 AM IST

    മ​ല​യാ​ളി ഉം​റ തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക മ​ക്ക​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി

    മ​ല​യാ​ളി ഉം​റ തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക മ​ക്ക​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി
    ആ​രി​ഫ

    ജി​ദ്ദ: സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ഗ്രൂ​പ്പി​ൽ ഉം​റ​ക്കെ​ത്തി​യ എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി മ​ക്ക​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി. ചേ​രാ​ന​ല്ലൂ​ർ വ​ഞ്ചി​പു​ര​യ്ക്ക​ൽ പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം​കു​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ര്യ ആ​രി​ഫ​യാ​ണ് തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    അ​സു​ഖ ബാ​ധി​ത​യാ​യി മ​ക്ക​യി​ലെ സൗ​ദി നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലി​രി​ക്കെ​യാ​ണ് മ​ര​ണം. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: റ​ഫീ​ഖ്, റി​യാ​സ്. മ​രു​മ​ക്ക​ൾ : ജി​തി​ന, നാ​സി​ല. ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം മ​ക്ക​യി​ൽ ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കാ​ൻ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി സ​ന്ന​ദ്ധ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ രം​ഗ​ത്തു​ണ്ട്.

