Posted Ondate_range 24 April 2025 6:52 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 April 2025 6:52 AM IST
ജിദ്ദ: സ്വകാര്യ ഗ്രൂപ്പിൽ ഉംറക്കെത്തിയ എറണാകുളം സ്വദേശിനി മക്കയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. ചേരാനല്ലൂർ വഞ്ചിപുരയ്ക്കൽ പരേതനായ ഇബ്രാഹിംകുട്ടിയുടെ ഭാര്യ ആരിഫയാണ് തിങ്കളാഴ്ച മരിച്ചത്.
അസുഖ ബാധിതയായി മക്കയിലെ സൗദി നാഷനൽ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെയാണ് മരണം. മക്കൾ: റഫീഖ്, റിയാസ്. മരുമക്കൾ : ജിതിന, നാസില. നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം മക്കയിൽ ഖബറടക്കാൻ കെ.എം.സി.സി സന്നദ്ധ പ്രവർത്തകർ രംഗത്തുണ്ട്.
