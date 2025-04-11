Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightരാ​ജ​സ്ഥാ​ൻ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 11 April 2025 6:18 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 April 2025 6:18 AM IST

    രാ​ജ​സ്ഥാ​ൻ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    രാ​ജ​സ്ഥാ​ൻ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​ബ്​​ദു​ൽ സ​ലിം

    ജു​ബൈ​ൽ: രാ​ജ​സ്ഥാ​ൻ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ബ്​​ദു​ൽ സ​ലിം (59) ആ​ണ് ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​മാ​ണ് മ​ര​ണ​കാ​ര​ണം. റെ​ഡ് ക്ര​സ​ന്റ്​ എ​ത്തി അ​ബ്​​ദു​ൽ സ​ലീ​മി​നെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി​ല്ല.

    ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ലെ ഒ​രു ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​ബ്​​ദു​ൽ സ​ലിം. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ജു​ബൈ​ൽ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി മോ​ർ​ച്ച​റി​യി​ൽ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്. പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ ജു​ബൈ​ൽ ജ​ന​സേ​വ​ന വി​ഭാ​ഗം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ സ​ലിം ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Obituary News
    News Summary - obituary news
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X