മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഷോക്കേറ്റ് മരിച്ചു

Posted Ondate_range 12 Aug 2025 9:56 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 Aug 2025 9:56 PM IST
മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഷോക്കേറ്റ് മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - obituary
ജിദ്ദ: ജിദ്ദ ഹരാസാത്തിൽ ബ്രോസ്റ്റ് കടയിൽ ജോലിചെയ്യുന്ന മലപ്പുറം വണ്ടൂർ ഏമങ്ങാട് സ്വദേശി കറുത്തേടത്ത് മുഹമ്മദ് സലീം (40) ഷോക്കേറ്റ് മരിച്ചു.
ഷോപ്പിലെ ബ്രോസ്റ്റ് മെഷീനിൽ നിന്നാണ് ഷോക്ക് അടിച്ചത്. ഭാര്യ സഹ്ല, മക്കൾ: ബാസിത്ത്, സാബിത്ത്, സാദത്ത്. കൂടെയുണ്ടായിരുന്ന രണ്ട് സഹപ്രവർത്തകർക്കും ഷോക്കേറ്റ് നിസാര പരിക്കേറ്റു.
