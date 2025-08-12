Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightമലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Aug 2025 9:56 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Aug 2025 9:56 PM IST

    മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഷോക്കേറ്റ് മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഷോക്കേറ്റ് മരിച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മുഹമ്മദ് സലീം

    ജിദ്ദ: ജിദ്ദ ഹരാസാത്തിൽ ബ്രോസ്റ്റ് കടയിൽ ജോലിചെയ്യുന്ന മലപ്പുറം വണ്ടൂർ ഏമങ്ങാട് സ്വദേശി കറുത്തേടത്ത് മുഹമ്മദ് സലീം (40) ഷോക്കേറ്റ് മരിച്ചു.

    ഷോപ്പിലെ ബ്രോസ്റ്റ് മെഷീനിൽ നിന്നാണ് ഷോക്ക് അടിച്ചത്. ഭാര്യ സഹ്‌ല, മക്കൾ: ബാസിത്ത്, സാബിത്ത്, സാദത്ത്. കൂടെയുണ്ടായിരുന്ന രണ്ട് സഹപ്രവർത്തകർക്കും ഷോക്കേറ്റ് നിസാര പരിക്കേറ്റു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Death NewsExpatjeddahObituary
    News Summary - obituary
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X