Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    20 Feb 2025 9:16 AM IST
    date_range 20 Feb 2025 9:16 AM IST

    തെ​ല​ങ്കാ​ന സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    തെ​ല​ങ്കാ​ന സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    സ​ക​ലി ചി​ന്ന സൈ​ലു

    ജു​ബൈ​ൽ: തെ​ല​ങ്കാ​ന നി​സാ​മാ​ബാ​ദ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി സ​ക​ലി ചി​ന്ന സൈ​ലു (47) ആ​ണ് ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ലെ ഒ​രു ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം റോ​യ​ൽ ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ശേ​ഷം മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ ജ​ന​സേ​വ​ന വി​ഭാ​ഗം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ സ​ലിം ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഭാ​ര്യ: ഗം​ഗാ​മ​ണി.

