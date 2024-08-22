മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
21 Aug 2024
21 Aug 2024
മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - obituary
ജുബൈൽ/കൊല്ലം: കാൽനൂറ്റാണ്ടോളം ജുബൈലിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്ന കൊല്ലം പെരുർ പള്ളിയിൽ വടക്കതിൽ അജ്മൽ ഖാൻ (60) നാട്ടിൽ ഹൃദയ സ്തംഭനം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായി. കുറച്ചുകാലം മുമ്പാണ് അദ്ദേഹം സൗദിയിൽനിന്ന് പ്രവാസം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ച് മടങ്ങിയത്.
ഭാര്യ: ഹസീന. പരേതനായ മുഹമ്മദ് സാലിയാണ് പിതാവ്. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ, ഫിറോസ് ഖാൻ, ഷാഹുൽ ഹമിദ്, ജമാൽ,സഫിയ.
