Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightമുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Aug 2024 6:35 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Aug 2024 6:35 PM GMT

    മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel

    ജുബൈൽ/കൊല്ലം: കാൽനൂറ്റാണ്ടോളം ജുബൈലിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്ന കൊല്ലം പെരുർ പള്ളിയിൽ വടക്കതിൽ അജ്മൽ ഖാൻ (60) നാട്ടിൽ ഹൃദയ സ്തംഭനം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായി. കുറച്ചുകാലം മുമ്പാണ്​ അദ്ദേഹം സൗദിയിൽനിന്ന്​ പ്രവാസം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ച്​ മടങ്ങിയത്​.

    ഭാര്യ: ഹസീന. പരേതനായ മുഹമ്മദ് സാലിയാണ്​ പിതാവ്​. ​സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: അബ്​ദുൽ ഖാദർ, ഫിറോസ് ഖാൻ, ഷാഹുൽ ഹമിദ്, ജമാൽ,സഫിയ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:obituary
    News Summary - obituary
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick