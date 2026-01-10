Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Jan 2026 9:16 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Jan 2026 9:16 PM IST

    റിയാദിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    റിയാദിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    സലിം ഹനീഫ

    Listen to this Article

    റിയാദ്: തഖസൂസി എസ്.എം.സി ആശുപത്രിയിലെ മുൻ ജീവനക്കാനും എസ്.എം.സി മലയാളി കൂട്ടായ്മയുടെ മുൻ ട്രഷററുമായിരുന്ന സലിം ഹനീഫ (54) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. 20 വർഷം ആശുപത്രിയിൽ സേവനം അനുഷ്​ഠിച്ച ശേഷമാണ്​ പ്രവാസം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ച്​ മടങ്ങിയത്​.

    പത്തനംതിട്ട മണിമല സ്വദേശി പരേതനായ ഹനീഫ റാവുത്തറി​െൻറ മകൻ ആണ്. ഉമ്മ പരേതയായ റഹീമ ബീവി, ഭാര്യ: സുബി സലിം, മക്കൾ: നിസാം, നിജാസ്, നിഹാല.

