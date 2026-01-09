Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    9 Jan 2026 4:24 PM IST
    9 Jan 2026 4:24 PM IST

    മടക്കയാത്രയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം: ഉംറ തീർത്ഥാടക ജിദ്ദയിൽ മരിച്ചു

     പൊന്നേത്ത് നഫീസ

    ജിദ്ദ: ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മലപ്പുറം പെരിന്തൽമണ്ണ താഴേക്കോട് സ്വദേശിനി പൊന്നേത്ത് നഫീസ (58) ജിദ്ദയിൽ മരിച്ചു. സ്വകാര്യ ഗ്രൂപ്പിൽ ഉംറ നിർവഹിക്കാനെത്തിയ ഇവർ കർമങ്ങൾക്ക് ശേഷം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങാനായി ജിദ്ദ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലെത്തിയപ്പോൾ ഹൃദയാഘാതം സംഭവിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. തുടർന്ന് അബ്‌ഹൂറിലെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സക്കിടെ ഇന്ന് (വെള്ളി) രാവിലെയാണ് മരിച്ചത്. മരണാന്തര സഹായങ്ങൾക്കും മറ്റും കെ.എം.സി.സി ജിദ്ദ വെൽഫയർ വിങ്ങ് പ്രവർത്തകർ രംഗത്തുണ്ട്.

