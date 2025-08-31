Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Aug 2025 8:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Aug 2025 8:31 AM IST

    ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി റി​യാ​ദ് കൊ​ല്ലം ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​ക്ക് പു​തി​യ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്

    ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി റി​യാ​ദ് കൊ​ല്ലം ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​ക്ക് പു​തി​യ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്
    ന​സീ​ർ ഹ​നീ​ഫ

    റി​യാ​ദ്: ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി റി​യാ​ദ് കൊ​ല്ലം ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ പു​തി​യ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​യി ന​സീ​ർ ഹ​നീ​ഫ​യെ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. 28 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി സൗ​ദി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സ ജീ​വി​തം ന​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന ന​സീ​ർ ഹ​നീ​ഫ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ കാ​ല​ഘ​ട്ടം മു​ത​ൽ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് പ്ര​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ​ജീ​വ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. റി​യാ​ദി​ലെ അ​ൽ മൂ​സ ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രി​ക്ക​ൽ ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ മാ​നേ​ജ​രാ​യി ജോ​ലി​ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു. റി​യാ​ദി​ലെ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ, സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക, ജീ​വ​കാ​രു​ണ്യ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ലെ നി​റ​സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​മാ​യ ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ക​രു​നാ​ഗ​പ്പ​ള്ളി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:Saudi NewsNew PresidentKollam District Committeeoicc riyadh
    News Summary - New President for OICC Riyadh Kollam District Committee
