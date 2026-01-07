ബെസ്റ്റ് വേ കൾചറൽ സൊസൈറ്റിക്ക് പുതിയ ഭാരവാഹികൾ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
7 Jan 2026 7:50 AM IST
7 Jan 2026 7:50 AM IST
ബെസ്റ്റ് വേ കൾചറൽ സൊസൈറ്റിക്ക് പുതിയ ഭാരവാഹികൾtext_fields
News Summary - New office bearers for Best Way Cultural Society
റിയാദ്: ബെസ്റ്റ് വേ കൾച്ചറൽ സൊസൈറ്റി വാർഷിക പൊതുയോഗം പുതിയ ഭാരവാഹികളെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. മലസിലെ അൽമാസ് ഓഡിറ്റോറിയത്തിൽ നടന്ന യോഗത്തിൽ അസ്ലം പാലത്ത് അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. നാസർ പൂനൂർ സ്വാഗതവും സിദ്ദീഖ് എടക്കര നന്ദിയും പറഞ്ഞു. ഭാരവാഹികൾ: സജീവ് സിറാജുദ്ദീൻ (പ്രസി), നാസർ ചെർപ്പുളശേരി (സെക്ര), അൻസാർ ചളിക്കോട് (ട്രഷ).
