Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Jan 2026 7:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Jan 2026 7:50 AM IST

    ബെസ്റ്റ് വേ കൾചറൽ സൊസൈറ്റിക്ക് പുതിയ ഭാരവാഹികൾ

    ബെസ്റ്റ് വേ കൾചറൽ സൊസൈറ്റിക്ക് പുതിയ ഭാരവാഹികൾ
    റി​യാ​ദി​ലെ ബെ​സ്​​റ്റ്​ വേ ​ക​ൾ​ച്ച​റ​ൽ സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി​ പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്ത​പ്പോ​ൾ

    റിയാദ്: ബെസ്റ്റ് വേ കൾച്ചറൽ സൊസൈറ്റി വാർഷിക പൊതുയോഗം പുതിയ ഭാരവാഹികളെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. മലസിലെ അൽമാസ് ഓഡിറ്റോറിയത്തിൽ നടന്ന യോഗത്തിൽ അസ്ലം പാലത്ത് അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. നാസർ പൂനൂർ സ്വാഗതവും സിദ്ദീഖ് എടക്കര നന്ദിയും പറഞ്ഞു. ഭാരവാഹികൾ: സജീവ് സിറാജുദ്ദീൻ (പ്രസി), നാസർ ചെർപ്പുളശേരി (സെക്ര), അൻസാർ ചളിക്കോട് (ട്രഷ).

