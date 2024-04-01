Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 1 April 2024 2:52 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 April 2024 2:52 AM GMT

    വൈ.​എ​ഫ്.​സി ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ന് പു​തി​യ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം

    shaifan kakkodi(president), shijin basheer (general secretry), Saeed karuthedath(treasurer)
    ഷൈ​ഫാ​ൻ ക​ക്കോ​ടി (പ്ര​സി.), ഷി​ജി​ൻ ബ​ഷീ​ർ (ജ​ന. സെ​ക്ര.), സ​ഈ​ദ് ക​രു​ത്തേ​ട​ത്ത് (ട്ര​ഷ.)

    ജു​ബൈ​ൽ: യൂ​ത്ത് ഫു​ട്​​ബാ​ൾ ക്ല​ബി​ന് അ​ടു​ത്ത ര​ണ്ട് വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തേ​ക്കു​ള്ള പു​തി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യും നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​വും നി​ല​വി​ൽ വ​ന്നു. ഷൈ​ഫാ​ൻ ക​ക്കോ​ടി (പ്ര​സി.), ഷി​ജി​ൻ ബ​ഷീ​ർ (ജ​ന. സെ​ക്ര.), സ​ഈ​ദ് ക​രു​ത്തേ​ട​ത്ത് (ട്ര​ഷ.), ഷി​ബി​ൻ ഷാ, ​അ​ജി​ത് സ്‌​പി​ങ്ങ​ർ (വൈ. ​പ്ര​സി.), റാ​ഷി​ദ് (ജോ. ​സെ​ക്ര.) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ. കൂ​ടാ​തെ 16 അം​ഗ എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടീ​വ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യും നി​ല​വി​ൽ വ​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Saudi NewsNew leadersYFC jubail
