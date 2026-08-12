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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightഅംബാസഡർ വിപുൽ...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Aug 2026 9:27 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Aug 2026 9:29 PM IST

    അംബാസഡർ വിപുൽ ഔദ്യോഗിക രേഖകൾ സൗദി വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയത്തിന്​ കൈമാറി

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    അംബാസഡർ വിപുൽ ഔദ്യോഗിക രേഖകൾ സൗദി വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയത്തിന്​ കൈമാറി
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    അംബാസഡർ വിപുൽ ഔദ്യോഗിക രേഖകൾ സൗദി വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയത്തിന്​ കൈമാറുന്നു

    റിയാദ്: സൗദി അറേബ്യയിലെ പുതിയ ഇന്ത്യൻ അംബാസഡറായി നിയമിതനായ വിപുലി​െൻറ യോഗ്യതാപത്രത്തി​െൻറ (ക്രഡൻഷ്യൽ രേഖകൾ) പകർപ്പ് സൗദി വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയം ഔദ്യോഗികമായി സ്വീകരിച്ചു.

    സൗദി വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രിക്ക് വേണ്ടി, മന്ത്രാലയത്തിലെ ഡിപ്ലോമാറ്റിക് കോർപ്സ് അഫയേഴ്സ് ജനറൽ ഡയറക്ടർ അലി ബിൻ അബ്​ദുല്ല അൽ ഷെഹ്‌റിയാണ് അംബാസഡർ വിപുലിൽനിന്ന് രേഖകൾ ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങിയത്. റിയാദിലെ വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയ ആസ്ഥാനത്ത് വെച്ചായിരുന്നു ചടങ്ങ്.

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    TAGS:Foreign Ministrysaudi indian ambassadorSaudi-IndiaSaudi Arabia
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