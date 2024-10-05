Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightഇ​രു​ഹ​റ​മു​ക​ളി​ൽ...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Oct 2024 4:56 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Oct 2024 4:56 AM GMT

    ഇ​രു​ഹ​റ​മു​ക​ളി​ൽ പു​തി​യ ഇ​മാ​മു​മാ​രെ നി​യ​മി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ശൈ​ഖ്​ ബ​ദ്​​ർ അ​ൽ തു​ർ​ക്കി, ഡോ. ​അ​ൽ​വ​ലീ​ദ് അ​ൽ ശം​സാ​ൻ, ഡോ. ​മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബു​ർ​ഹ​ജി, ഡോ. ​അ​ബ്​​ദു​ല്ല അ​ൽ ഖ​റാ​ഫി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ശൈ​ഖ്​ ബ​ദ്​​ർ അ​ൽ തു​ർ​ക്കി, ഡോ. ​അ​ൽ​വ​ലീ​ദ് അ​ൽ ശം​സാ​ൻ, ഡോ. ​മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബു​ർ​ഹ​ജി, ഡോ. ​അ​ബ്​​ദു​ല്ല അ​ൽ ഖ​റാ​ഫി

    മ​ക്ക: ഇ​രു​ഹ​റ​മു​ക​ളി​ൽ പു​തി​യ ഇ​മാ​മു​മാ​രെ നി​യ​മി​ച്ചു. ഇ​തി​നാ​യു​ള്ള​ അ​നു​മ​തി സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ രാ​ജാ​വ്​ ന​ൽ​കി​യ​താ​യി ഇ​രു​ഹ​റം മ​ത​കാ​ര്യ മേ​ധാ​വി ഡോ. ​അ​ബ്​​ദു​റ​ഹ്​​മാ​ൻ അ​ൽ​സു​ദൈ​സ്​ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    മ​സ്​​ജി​ദു​ൽ ഹ​റാ​മി​ൽ ഇ​മാ​മാ​യി ശൈ​ഖ്​ ബ​ദ്​​ർ അ​ൽ തു​ർ​ക്കി, ഡോ. ​അ​ൽ​വ​ലീ​ദ് അ​ൽ ശം​സാ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ​യും മ​സ്​​ജി​ദു​ന്ന​ബ​വി​യി​ൽ ഇ​മാ​മാ​യി ഡോ. ​മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബു​ർ​ഹ​ജി, ഡോ. ​അ​ബ്​​ദു​ല്ല അ​ൽ ഖ​റാ​ഫി എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ​യു​മാ​ണ്​ നി​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച​​തെ​ന്ന്​ ഡോ. ​സു​ദൈ​സ്​ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Saudi Arabia News
    News Summary - New imams appointed in two mosques
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick