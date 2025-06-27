Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Jun 2025 9:10 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Jun 2025 9:10 AM IST

    സ​ത്യ​ൻ മൊ​കേ​രി​യെ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു

     സ​ത്യ​ൻ മൊ​കേ​രി​യെ റി​യാ​ദ്​ എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    റി​യാ​ദ്: ജി.​സി.​സി പ​ര്യ​ട​ന​ത്തി​​ന്​ എ​ത്തി​യ സി.​പി.​ഐ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് അം​ഗം സ​ത്യ​ൻ മൊ​കേ​രി​യെ ന്യൂ ​ഏ​ജ്​ ഇ​ന്ത്യ സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക വേ​ദി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ റി​യാ​ദ് വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. ജോ​സ​ഫ് അ​തി​രു​ങ്ക​ൽ, എം. ​സാ​ലി ആ​ലു​വ, നൗ​ഷാ​ദ് അ​ബ്​​ദു​ല്ല എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് വ​​ര​വേ​റ്റ​ത്.

