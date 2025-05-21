Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightന​വ​യു​ഗം ദ​ല്ല മേ​ഖ​ല...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 21 May 2025 9:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 May 2025 9:31 AM IST

    ന​വ​യു​ഗം ദ​ല്ല മേ​ഖ​ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​ക്ക്​ പു​തി​യ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ന​വ​യു​ഗം ദ​ല്ല മേ​ഖ​ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​ക്ക്​ പു​തി​യ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    വി​നീ​ഷ് കു​ന്നം​കു​ളം (ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി), ന​ന്ദ​കു​മാ​ർ (പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്), നി​സാം കൊ​ല്ലം (സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി), ഷ​റ​ഫു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ (ഖ​ജാ​ൻ​ജി)

    ദ​മ്മാം: ന​വ​യു​ഗം സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക​വേ​ദി ദ​ല്ല മേ​ഖ​ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​ക്ക്​ പു​തി​യ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം നി​ല​വി​ൽ വ​ന്നു. മേ​ഖ​ല സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്ത 24 അം​ഗ മേ​ഖ​ലാ​ക​മ്മി​റ്റി, ന​ന്ദ​കു​മാ​റി​​ന്‍റെ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​യി​ൽ ആ​ദ്യ​യോ​ഗം ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് പു​തി​യ മേ​ഖ​ല ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    വി​നീ​ഷ് കു​ന്നം​കു​ളം (ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി), ന​ന്ദ​കു​മാ​ർ (പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്), നി​സാം കൊ​ല്ലം (സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി), ഷ​റ​ഫു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ (ഖ​ജാ​ൻ​ജി), രാ​ജ​ൻ കാ​യം​കു​ളം, റ​ഷീ​ദ് പു​ന​ലൂ​ർ (വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റു​മാ​ർ), വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ് ചി​റ്റാ​ട്ടു​ക​ര, ഹു​സൈ​ൻ നി​ല​മേ​ൽ (ജോ​യ​ന്‍റ്​ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​മാ​ർ) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് പു​തി​യ മേ​ഖ​ല ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Saudi ArabiaNew administrationNavayugam Dalla Mekhala
    News Summary - new administration for navayugam dalla committee
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X